Boil-water advisories: Oct. 17, 2019

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Veazey Street area of Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Dudley Road and Swan Road, in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers in the Woodward Drive area of Charleston, including Shale Drive, Robinson Hollow and Mullin Lane. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Country Road in the Poca area. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for some customers of the Airport System, specifically on Floyd Worley Road to and including Grandview State Park. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 60 customers in the Oakwood area of Charleston, including Jordan Place, Briar Hill and Ridge Road, including Overbrook Elementary School.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Valley Street, Hill Street and Donna Drive, in St. Albans.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water for approximately 50 customers in the Poca area including Poca Circle, Center Street and Cagney Court. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Orchard Hill Road to Cherry Hills, in Sophia.