Boil-water advisories: Oct. 31, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 15 customers on Memory Lane, Bens Branch Road, and Hill Aurosia Drive in Alum Creek. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers in the Ohio Street area including Chestnut Street, Kentucky Street and Ford Street areas in South Charleston. This includes the Thomas Hospital Clinical Pavilion. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 60 customers on Crest Drive, Melton Avenue, North Avenue, Foxtrot Lane, Bear Club Lane, South Avenue, Shadow Hills and Williams Drive in Nitro.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers in the Emerald Road area.