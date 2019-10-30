Boil-water advisories: Oct. 30, 2019

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 60 customers on Crest Drive, Melton Avenue, North Avenue, Foxtrot Lane, Bear Club Lane, South Avenue, Shadow Hills and Williams Drive in Nitro. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 300 customers in the Washington Street area of North Charleston. Areas included are part of Big Tyler Road, Roxalana Road, and surrounding small streets. The advisory follows a valve issue.
The city of Logan has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Kroger to Shamrock, Cora and Ridgeview, follow a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
The Logan Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from Trace Fork to Anchor Road, North Fork to Big Ugly, and Big Creek to Harts Creek.