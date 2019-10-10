Boil-water advisories: Oct. 11, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers on Park Avenue from Kanawha Boulevard to Hall Street; Park Drive from Kanawha Boulevard to Hall Street; Kanawha Boulevard from Park Avenue to Park Drive; Simms Street from Park Avenue to Delaware Avenue; Hall Street from Park Avenue to Delaware Avenue in West Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Rambling Hills Road near Quick Road, Quick Road from Rambling Hill intersection to Marvin Road, Pyrite Lane, Turkey Fork, Hound Dog Lane, Boner Drive, Crossfire Road, Selah Lane, Ivory Lane, and Marvin Road in Elkview. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers in the Woods Street area of Ansted. The streets include Woods Street, part of Taylor Street, Redeemer Lane, Banks Street, Dufour Street, Page Street and Firestone Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
Pineville Municipal Water Works has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the Ramey Addition to the end of the system at Wyoming. The advisory follows a water main break.
Matewan Water Works has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Hatfield Bottom, Lobata and Sprigg in Mingo County. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Poca River Road approximately ½ mile each direction of Lick Branch Road intersection, Lick Branch Road approximately ½ mile from Poca River Road intersection, and Pocona Lane in Poca.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 950 customers in Culloden and Hurricane who experienced a loss of service or significant loss of water pressure. Specific streets included Virginia Avenue, Main Street, U.S.60/Midland Trail, and a large number of surrounding streets.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory issued for customers on U.S. 16 to Old Mill Village and Old Eccles road including all side streets.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers in the Blueroom Road area of Midway, Valley View Street area and Ballard Street, including all side streets.
The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the town of Meadow Bridge water system has been lifted.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Rhodell Water Works.