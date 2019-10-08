Boil-water advisories: Oct. 9, 2019

The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from 7200 Coal City Road to and including 6825 Coal City Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 950 customers in Culloden and Hurricane who experienced a loss of service or significant loss of water pressure. Specific streets include Virginia Avenue, Main Street, U.S. 60/Midland Trail, and a large number of surrounding streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Sissonville Drive and Archibald Drive in Sissonville.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Hunter Road, Jody Lane, Infantry Drive and Red Autumn Lane in Charleston.
The boil-water advisory for customers of the Danese Public Service District has been lifted.