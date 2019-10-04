Boil-water advisories: Oct. 4, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 150 customers on Shepherd Avenue, South Street, Central Avenue, Paul Street and Macon Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a valve repair.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Hamilton Circle and Dudley Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a valve repair.
The town of Meadow Bridge has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on W.Va. 20 North of the W.Va. 20 and Route 31 intersection. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Shadyview Lane in Shady Spring.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Benson Drive and Riverview Drive in St. Albans.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers along Dry Branch Road and Seldom Seen Road in Cabin Creek.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Egeria Water System.
The town of Meadow Bridge has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Patterson Mountain Road to South W.Va. 20 to the M.B. Drive Inn.