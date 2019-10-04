You are the owner of this article.
Boil-water advisories: Oct. 4, 2019

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 150 customers on Shepherd Avenue, South Street, Central Avenue, Paul Street and Macon Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a valve repair.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Hamilton Circle and Dudley Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a valve repair.

The town of Meadow Bridge has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on W.Va. 20 North of the W.Va. 20 and Route 31 intersection. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Shadyview Lane in Shady Spring.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Benson Drive and Riverview Drive in St. Albans.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers along Dry Branch Road and Seldom Seen Road in Cabin Creek.

The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Egeria Water System.

The town of Meadow Bridge has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Patterson Mountain Road to South W.Va. 20 to the M.B. Drive Inn.

Funerals for Friday, October 4, 2019

Adkins Jr., Paul - Noon, Spring Hill Baptist Church, South Charleston.

Blake, Pat - 6 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.

Choice, Donald - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Clay, Mark - 7 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Craig, Wendell - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Deitz, Lula - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Evans, Timmy - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Haynes, Ronald - 2 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Pitchford, Carl - 11 a.m., Fishers Chapel United Methodist Church, Sissonville.

Reese Sr., Gregory - 11 a.m., Allens Fork Community Church.

Stover, Joyce - Noon, Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Summers, Ruth - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Wickiser, Edith - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Workman, Nettie - Noon, Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Wymer, Sandra - Noon, Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.