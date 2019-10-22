Boil-water advisories: Oct. 22, 2019

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Loma Road, Colby Drive and Autumn Road in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

WVAW has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 375 customers on Myers Avenue, 18th Street to 25th Street, Dunbar Avenue and West Virginia Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.

WVAW has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on 2900 block of Upper Charlie Creek in Culloden. The advisory follows a water main break.

The Lewisburg Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Montvue Drive and Wildwood Drive in Lewisburg. The advisory follows a water main break.

Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers of the Egeria System. The advisory follows low tank water levels.

The Raleigh County PSD has issued a boil-water advisory for customers of the Odd System, following low tank water levels.

A boil-water advisory has been issued for customers of the entire Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District water system, following a main pump malfunction.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

WVAW has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Church Drive, Clemson Avenue, Glade Avenue, Bluefield Avenue and Baren Drive in Rand.

WVAW has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Market Drive, Costello Drive, Hillcrest Drive, Swimburn, and Burlew Drive in Charleston.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Watts Street, Florence Drive and Patterson Street in Charleston.

WVAW has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in the Maple Street and Nutmeg Street in Charleston.

WVAW has lifted the boil-water for customers on Maple Street, Cedar Street and Elm Street in Buffalo.

The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District has been lifted.

