Boil-water advisories: October 2, 2019

water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 20 customers on 30th Street, 29th Street, and 2nd Avenue in Nitro. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 25 customers on Hill Street and Lore Street in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
- The Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for the town of Flat Top, following a water main break.
- The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Lost Road, Blackberry Lane, Cavalier Road and W.Va. 39 from Lost Road to Neva Road, including Neva Road in Nettie.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.