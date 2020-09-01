water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Sheldwich Lane, Bowling Lane, Foxhound Lane, Lumari Lane, and the portion of Kanawha State Forest Road between Sheldwich Lane and Lumari Lane in the South Hills area of Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Airport water system.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 25 customers on Daverton Road in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Londeree Avenue and a portion of Kanawha Turnpike in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 45 customers on Oakvale Avenue, Tremont Street and North Drive in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water for approximately 350 customers on the following streets in Culloden: Charley Creek Road, Marshall Lane, Miller Lane, Church Street, Woodard Street, Smith Road, Balls Branch Road, Russel Ct, Ramey Drive, Sowards Drive, Cedar Drive, Dogwood Drive, Bradford Drive, Columbia Road, Freeman Lane, Clover Leaf Circle, Clagg Drive, Wolfpen Road, Hudson Branch Road, Middle Road, Winchester Drive, Westminster Drive, Dudding Lane, Dudding Street, Davis Road, Gordon Street and Kilgore Street.