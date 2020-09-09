Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Club Circle from Lake Drive to Blueberry Place including the Fairway and Hilltop Villas, and Groundskeeper Lane in Glade Springs. The advisory follows a water main replacement project.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Association Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Corner Street to and including Odelta Court in Coal City. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Putnam Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Shan Lane, Darby Lane, Casey Lane and Marina Drive. The advisory follows a water valve replacement.
The Putnam Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Elva Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 250 customers from Washington Street West, Woodward Drive to Jewelston Lane, Larchmont Drive, Blackwell Drive, Woodhaven Drive, Savory Drive, Zabel Drive, Ledge Hill Drive, Woodpath Lane, Woodward Branch, Spring Drive, Wildwood Acres Drive, Loop Road, Wilmore Lane and Headley Drive in North Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Greenview Road, Hillbilly Lane, Quebec Drive and Smith Creek Road in Alum Creek.