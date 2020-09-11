Water advisories
- Beckley Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Redbud Court in Crab Orchard. The advisory follows water system maintenance.
- The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Tolley Town Road in Arnett. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Association Drive in Charleston.
- The Putnam Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Shan Lane, Darby, Casey Lane and Marina Drive.