Water advisories

  • Beckley Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Redbud Court in Crab Orchard. The advisory follows water system maintenance.
  • The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Tolley Town Road in Arnett. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Association Drive in Charleston.
  • The Putnam Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Shan Lane, Darby, Casey Lane and Marina Drive.