The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Tolley Town Road in Arnett, following a water main break.
Pineville Municipal Water Works has issued a boil-water advisory customers next to the Lucille Cook Booster Station, following a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Club Circle from Lake Drive to Blueberry Place including the Fairway and Hilltop Villas, and Groundskeeper Lane in Glade Springs.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory issued for customers on Redbud Court in Crab Orchard.