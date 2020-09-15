West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Rolling Hills Road and Devondale Circle in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Crown Drive, Shady Way and a section of East Village Drive in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from 4573 Clover Drive to 4069 Clover Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a valve repair.
The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Switzer to the end of the line in the Sarah Ann area following a water main break.
The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Pigeon Roost to North Mitchell Heights area following a water main break.
The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from North Fork to Harts Creek following a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Lincoln Avenue from Chestnut Avenue and Vernon Street in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 1,150 customers in the Montgomery area including U.S. 60 from London Locks to Longacre Way in Smithers, W.Va. 61 from London Locks (Handley) to Crescent (Montgomery) and all side roads within the area. The advisory also included the Montgomery General Hospital.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 30 customers on Victoria Road and Fledder Drive in Cross Lanes.