Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 170 customers on Loudon Heights Road, Ridgeview Road, Brittney Woods, Chatsworth Lane, Somerlayton Road, Hilltop Court, Bendcrest Place, Pine Hill Road, Sunview Road, Thomas Circle and any area side streets in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Main Drive and Alden Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Hunt Avenue and Stuart Street in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 75 customers on Elk River Road North, Morris Creek Road, Broad Run Road, Cobb Street, Pipe Lane, Mullins Mountain Drive and surrounding areas who experienced low water pressure. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Hazelwood Avenue, Frame Street and Hunt Avenue in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Putnam Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Marina Drive, Christopher Drive, Shad Lane, Casey Lane and Darby Lane. The advisory follows a valve repair.
Gauley River Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Springdale Road in Bentree.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Holly Street, Red Star A Road, Red Star B Road, Red Star Hill Road, Country Side Lane and Red Star Road from Hilltop Loop to Thurmond Road in Hilltop.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 30 customers on Crown Drive, Shady Way and a section of East Village Drive in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued customers from 4573 Clover Drive to 4069 Clover Drive in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 3,180 customers on Crown Drive, Shady Way and a section of East Village Drive in South Charleston.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Coal City water system.