Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers on Dove Road, Robin Lane, J&K Lane, Cardinal Road, Dakota Drive, Powerplant Road, Bluejay Road, Whitlow Lane, Painter Road, Price Road, Mockingbird Lane, Field Lane, Church View Court and the Scarbro end of Plum Orchard Lake Road in Scarbro. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for Ansted customers on White Row, Boalt Street, Logtown Road, Rich Creek Road, White Row, Jones Street, Skaggs Street, Cashion Street, McClung Street, Ross Street, Boalt Street, Hoffman Lane, Wetlake Road, Young Lane, Warren Street, Coke Oven Hollow Road, Layton Street, Nutter Street, Bryant Lane, Edge Street and Smithson Street. The advisory follows a water valve repair.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Highland Avenue and Carper Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Charles Avenue between 12th Street and 16th Street, Lightner Avenue, and 16th Street between Charles Avenue and Lightner Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 15 customers on Main Drive and Alden Street in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 30 customers on Rolling Hills Road and Devondale Circle in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 170 customers on Loudon Heights Road, Ridgeview Road, Brittney Woods, Chatsworth Lane, Somerlayton Road, Hilltop Court, Bendcrest Place, Pine Hill Road, Sunview Road, Thomas Circle and any area side streets in Charleston.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for Appalachian Heights Road, Bellflower Street and Matthew Lane in Bradley.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory issued for approximately 11 customers on Hunt Avenue and Stuart Street in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Hunt Avenue and Stuart Street in Charleston.
Putnam Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Marina Drive, Christopher Drive, Shan Lane, Casey Lane and Darby Lane.
Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Arnett water system.