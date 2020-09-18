West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 300 customers on Greenview Road, Sycamore Road, every road off of Greenview Road to Childress Road, Alum Creek Road, Sand Plant Road and surrounding area, Brounland Road and roads off of Brounland Road to the end of the road. Alum Creek Elementary School is also included. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Clay Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Two Run, from the Subway toward Ivydale, following a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on Oliver Street, Gallatin Street, Alice Street and Smith Street in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 30 customers on Charles Avenue between 12th Street and 16th Street, Lightner Avenue and 16th Street between Charles Avenue and Lightner Avenue in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 75 customers on Elk River Road North, Moms Creek Road, Broad Run Road, Cobb Street, Pipe Lane Mullins Mountain Drive and surrounding areas.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Hazelwood Avenue, Frame Street and Hunt Avenue in Charleston.