Water advisories
The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the Logan/Wyoming County Line to Huff Mountain following a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Easton Street, Ester Lane, Melvin Lane, Braxton Loop and Ryan Street. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Forest Edge Drive in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 70 customers on Pacific Street in South Charleston.
Logan County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Riverbend Road in Harts.
The Logan Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers from Wheatley Branch to the end of the line.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil water advisory issued for customers on Sheldwich Lane, Bowling Lane, Foxhound Lane, Lumari Lane, and the portion of Kanawha State Forest Road between Sheldwich Lane and Lumari Lane in the South Hills area of Charleston.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Fitzpatrick Water System.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory issued for customers on Easton Street, Ester Lane, Melvin Lane, Braxton Loop and Ryan Street.
The Putnam Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Beechwood Drive, Blue Sky Drive and Redwood Drive.