The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory issued for customers from the Logan/Wyoming counties line to Huff Mountain, following a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
The Logan County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers from Switzer to Sarah Ann.
The Logan County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from the Pigeon Roost to North Mitchell Heights.
The Logan County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from North Fork to Harts.