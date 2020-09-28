Water advisories
Birch River Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on W.Va. 82 from the Webster County West to the foot of Cora Brown Hill, Widen Dille Road, including Powells Creek and Anthony Creek. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for some Arnett customers from Bee Branch to and including Lower Walhonde. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Kenova Municipal Water system has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on White’s Creek Road from Hensley Branch to Merricks Branch and anyone in these areas who experienced low or no water pressure. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the precautionary boil-water advisory for approximately 70 customers on Gatewood Road from Chapel Road to Toney Hollow Road, Chapel Road, Rebecca Lane, Dooley Road, Largo Lane, Knottingham Village Road, Canterbury Lane and Rising Fawn Lane in Fayetteville.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers in South Hill, Simpkins Street, Kirk Street, Ruth Street, Smith Street and all side streets.
The Logan County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from the Logan/Wyoming counties line to Huff Mountain.