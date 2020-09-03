Water advisories
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Tilden Road, Fitzpatrick Road, Sullivan Road, including all side streets. The advisory follows a power failure at the pump station.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 64 customers on Dudding Lane, White Street, Kilgore Street, Gordon Street and Hamilton Street in Culloden. The advisory follows a main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for 15 customers on Page Road between Hickory Heights and Derricks Creek Road, and 13790-14085 on Derricks Creek Road in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 180 customers on Echo Road, Harmony Lane, Geary Road, Whispering Way and Joplin Place in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Forest Edge Drive in South Charleston.
The Logan County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers from the Logan/Wyoming county line to Huff Mountain.