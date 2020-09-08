Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Highland Avenue, Tremont Street, Quincy Street and Joseph Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a project to improve water main lines in the area.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 160 customers on Barron Drive, 1st Street, Athletic Drive, Fairlawn Drive, Washington Avenue, Chestnut Avenue, Lincoln Avenue, Dunbar Street and President Drive in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 225 customers on the following streets in Glasgow: Kelleys Creek Road from Rubes Hollow Road to Belle Creek Road and all side roads, Belle Creek Road from Kelleys Creek Road to the Kanawha County Line and all side roads, Spangler Road and all side roads, Kandalia Road and all side roads, Big Hollow Bench Road, Campbells Creek Drive, Morris Fork Road and Laurel Fork Road.