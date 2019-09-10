You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Boil-water advisories: Sept. 10, 2019

Boil-water advisories

Water advisories

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Dixie Street in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Abney Circle and Barnes Place in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 30 customers on Jane Street, from Albert Street intersection to end of street, and Westmoreland, from Claire Street intersection to the Jane Street intersection in Charleston.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Today September 10, 2019

Braun, Ray Michael - 6:30 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Brown, Pamela - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Thomas, Pamolon - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Walker, Dorcas - 1:30 p.m., Davis-Weaver Funeral Home, Clarksburg.