Boil-water advisories: Sept. 10, 2019

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Dixie Street in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Abney Circle and Barnes Place in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 30 customers on Jane Street, from Albert Street intersection to end of street, and Westmoreland, from Claire Street intersection to the Jane Street intersection in Charleston.