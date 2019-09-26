Boil-water advisories: Sept. 27, 2019

Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for the entire Elgeria System, following a water main break.
Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the town of Flat Top, just before Flat Top Post Office and down Egeria Road.
The Ronceverte Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Teaberry, Mike Stuart, Monroe Avenue, Southside of train tracks and the east end of Ronceverte. The advisory excludes Squirrel Hill. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 30 customers on the 700 block of Washington Street West, Lowe’s Court, Matthews Avenue from Washington Street to Orchard Avenue, Georgia Street and Park Avenue from Washington Street to Park Avenue in Charleston. The advisory follow a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 50 customers along Dry Branch Road and Seldom Seen Road in Cabin Creek. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in the Dalewood Drive and Bear Trap Lane area of Cross Lanes.
The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Rupert Water Department system.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for Briarwood Drive and adjacent streets in Shady Spring.
The Logan County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from the Logan/Wyoming counties line to the end of the line at Huff Creek.
The Logan County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from Madison Creek to Earling.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Fitzpatrick Road to the end of the Beckley Water Company System.