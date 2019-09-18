Boil-water advisories: Sept. 18, 2019

Water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 70 customers on Cardinal Drive, Athens Avenue, Church Drive, Glade Avenue and Raven Drive, in Rand. The advisory follows a water main break.
- WVAW has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Oakwood Road, including Oakwood Village Apartments, in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
- WVAW has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 120 customers along Cabin Creek Road, Sharon Hollow Road and Rhonda Drive, in Cabin Creek. The advisory follows a water main break.
- WVAW has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Graceland Circle along Oakwood Road, in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- WVAW has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Bauer Avenue, in Charleston.
- Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory issued for customers on W.Va. 3, in Eccles, from Fortuna Road to the end of the Beckley Water Company system.
- WVAW has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Staunton Avenue, Noyes Avenue, Virginia Avenue and Kanawha Avenue, from 40th to 43 streets, in Kanawha City.