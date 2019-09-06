You are the owner of this article.
Boil-water advisories: Sept. 7, 2019

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Craigs Branch Road, Eastridge Road, Layback Road, Lynnville Lane and Precious View Addition Road, in Charleston. This also includes Malden Elementary School. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 160 customers on Elk River Road North, Maywood Avenue and Barren Creek Road, in Clendenin. This advisory follows a second water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Kellys Creek and Clay Lick Branch, in Sissonville. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, September 6, 2019

Boggs, Shara - 2 p.m., Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Brumfield, Donna - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.

France, Sharon - 11 a.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Chapel, Poca.

Greene, George - 5:30 p.m., Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Halstead, Robert - 2 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Miller, Bill - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Yeager, Dora - 11 a.m., Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Prosperity.  