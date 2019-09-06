Boil-water advisories: Sept. 7, 2019

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Craigs Branch Road, Eastridge Road, Layback Road, Lynnville Lane and Precious View Addition Road, in Charleston. This also includes Malden Elementary School. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 160 customers on Elk River Road North, Maywood Avenue and Barren Creek Road, in Clendenin. This advisory follows a second water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Kellys Creek and Clay Lick Branch, in Sissonville. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.