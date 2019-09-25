Boil-water advisories: Sept. 26, 2019

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 130 customers in the Hampton Road area, in Charleston. Streets included are Longridge Road, Dogwood Road, Sweetbrier Road and Barberry Lane. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Livingston Avenue, in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 200 customers on Sissonville Drive, in Sissonville. The affected areas include Sissonville Drive, Morecott Drive, Pinewood Drive, Oakwood Drive, Winding Hills Drive and Dogwood Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on the Old State Road on W.Va. 39 and on Grove Ford Road near Canvas. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Rupert Water Department has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on the east end of Rupert who experienced a water disruption on Tuesday. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for the entire Fitzpatrick System following a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Bendview and Hilltop Court, in Charleston.
The boil-water advisory for the Matewan Water Works has been lifted.