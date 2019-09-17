Boil-water advisories: Sept. 17, 2019

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Bauer Avenue in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for the Staunton Avenue area in Kanawha City. The advisory includes about 120 customers on Staunton Avenue, Noyes Avenue, Virginia Avenue and Kanawha Avenue from 40th to 43 streets. The advisory follows a main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Oakwood Drive, Forest Ridge Road and Walnut Road in Sissonville. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Page-Kincaid Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Dempsey/Carter Branch areas. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issue a boil-water advisory for customers on Jefferson Drive on Old Grandview Road to and including Grandview Park. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers in the Lochgelly Road and High Circle Drive area of Oak Hill. The advisory follows the replacement of a water main line.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for W.Va. 3 in Eccles, from Fortuna Road to the end of the Beckley Water system, including all side streets.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Burgess Street in Beckley, including all side streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 500 customers in Charleston on Smith Road from Olympus Road to Davis Creek Road, Bridlewood Road, Carriage Road, Saddlecrest Road, Hunters Ridge Road, South Point Drive, Flint Lock Road, Nottingham Road, Cornwall Lane, Coventry Lane, Abby Drive, Kirklee Road, Robin Hood Road, Tinsley Lane and all side roads.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Thomas Circle in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Pine Drive, Capaci Drive and Garden Heights in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Ferrell Drive, Beechnut Lane, Underhill Drive and 1401 Lakewood Drive to 2000 Lakewood Drive in Sissonville.