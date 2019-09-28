You are the owner of this article.
Boil-water advisories: Sept. 28, 2019

The Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for the town of Flat Top’s water system.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 100 customers on Summit Drive, Grace Avenue, Clinton Avenue and Somerset Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for about 130 customers in the Hampton Road area. Streets included are Longridge Road, Dogwood Road, Sweetbrier Road and Barberry Lane.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for about 200 customers on Sissonville Drive in Sissonville. The affected areas included Sissonville Drive, Morecott Drive, Pinewood Drive, Oakwood Drive, Winding Hills Drive and Dogwood Drive.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on the 700 block of Washington Street West, Lowe’s Court, Matthews Avenue from Washington Street to Orchard Avenue, Georgia Street and Park Avenue from Washington Street to Park Avenue in Charleston.

The Walton Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers from Long Ridge and Ambler Ridge intersection to the Long Ridge Tank.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, September 28, 2019

Atkins, Connie - Noon, Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Blake, Summers-2 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Summersville.

Brumfield, Betty - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Casto, Wilbert - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Fisher, Charles - 1 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Fourney, Sandra - 11 a.m., St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Beckley.

Jeffrey, Virgil - 1 p.m., Meadow Fork Freewill Baptist Church, Hewett.

Lanham, Lonny - 11 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Lovejoy, Dylan - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Manahan, Paul - 11 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Church, South Charleston.

McComas, Hallie - Noon, McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Neylon, Jennings - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.

Powers, Patty - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

Rogers, John - 11 a.m., Wilson - Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Runion, Anna - 2 p.m., Charleston Baptist Temple, Charleston.

Sharp, Nathan - 3 p.m., Oakwood Baptist Church, Charleston. 

Sigmon, Kathy - 5 p.m., Madison Baptist Church.

Starcher, Tyler - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Tucker, Erin - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.

Welch, Ramona - 11 a.m., Valley Grove Church of the Nazarene, Charleston. 

Whyte Sr., Charles - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.