Boil-water advisories: Sept. 28, 2019

water advisories
The Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for the town of Flat Top’s water system.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 100 customers on Summit Drive, Grace Avenue, Clinton Avenue and Somerset Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for about 130 customers in the Hampton Road area. Streets included are Longridge Road, Dogwood Road, Sweetbrier Road and Barberry Lane.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for about 200 customers on Sissonville Drive in Sissonville. The affected areas included Sissonville Drive, Morecott Drive, Pinewood Drive, Oakwood Drive, Winding Hills Drive and Dogwood Drive.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on the 700 block of Washington Street West, Lowe’s Court, Matthews Avenue from Washington Street to Orchard Avenue, Georgia Street and Park Avenue from Washington Street to Park Avenue in Charleston.
The Walton Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers from Long Ridge and Ambler Ridge intersection to the Long Ridge Tank.