Boil-water advisories: Sept. 14, 2019

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Ferrell Drive, Beechnut Lane, Underhill Drive and 1401 Lakewood Drive to 2000 Lakewood Drive in Sissonville. The advisory followed the planned drainage of the Pocatalico Tank for inspection.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Simms Street in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Forest Edge Drive in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for 515 customers on Olympus Road, Smith Road from Olympus Road to Davis Creek Road, Bridlewood Road, Carriage Road, Saddlecrest Road, Hunters Ridge Road, South Point Drive, Flint Lock Road, Nottingham Road, Cornwall Lane, Coventry Lane, Abby Drive, Kirklee Road, Robin Hood Road, Tinsley Lane and all side roads. The advisory follows a valve repair.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Allens Fork Road and Trace Fork Road in Sissonville. The advisory follows a new hydrant installation.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Preston Street in Charleston.

The Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Doc Miller Loop, Red Willow, Cass Lane, Homemont and Daisy Trail.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, September 14, 2019

Akers, Sandra - 1 p.m., Greater New Jerusalem Worship Center, Charleston.

Blankenship, Robert - 5 p.m., 458 22nd Street, Dunbar.

Brown, Edra - 3 p.m., McCullough Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville.

Brown, Misty - 11:30 a.m., Adams - Reed Funeral Home, Cowen.

Bumgarner, James - 2 p.m., Victory Freewill Baptist Church, Pecks Mill.

Fisher, Sue - 2 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Hager, Sherry - 11 a.m., Hopkins Fork Community Church, Seth.

Honaker, Larry - 11 a.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Hughes, James - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Kee, Esten - 10 a.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston.

Loveday, Homer - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

McCarthy, Melanie - 2 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Pyle, Joe - 11:30 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Smith, Ruby - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Southall, David - 2 p.m., Edgewood Country Club, Charleston.

Stover, Harold - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Tabor, Brenda - 11 a.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

White, Orah - 2 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.

Wright, James - 1 p.m., Popular Ridge Church, Sutton.