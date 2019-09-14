Boil-water advisories: Sept. 14, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Ferrell Drive, Beechnut Lane, Underhill Drive and 1401 Lakewood Drive to 2000 Lakewood Drive in Sissonville. The advisory followed the planned drainage of the Pocatalico Tank for inspection.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Simms Street in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Forest Edge Drive in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for 515 customers on Olympus Road, Smith Road from Olympus Road to Davis Creek Road, Bridlewood Road, Carriage Road, Saddlecrest Road, Hunters Ridge Road, South Point Drive, Flint Lock Road, Nottingham Road, Cornwall Lane, Coventry Lane, Abby Drive, Kirklee Road, Robin Hood Road, Tinsley Lane and all side roads. The advisory follows a valve repair.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Allens Fork Road and Trace Fork Road in Sissonville. The advisory follows a new hydrant installation.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Preston Street in Charleston.
The Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Doc Miller Loop, Red Willow, Cass Lane, Homemont and Daisy Trail.