Boil-water advisories: Sept. 21, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 150 customers in the Scarbro area. The streets include Cafego Road, Pine Terrace, Wingrove Hill, Old Farm Road, Ward Road, Oliver Road, Stover Hollow Road, Scarbro Hill Road, Blossom Road, Scarbro Loop Road, Park Street, 1st Street, 4th Avenue, Sizemore Lane, Sweetwood Lane, Willow Lane, Dequasie Lane and Red Bird Lane. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Hill Crest Estates. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 70 customers on Cardinal Drive, Athens Avenue, Church Drive, Glade Avenue and Raven Drive in Rand.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers along Upper Pinch Road in Elkview.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Banks Street in Ansted.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 250 customers on Greenview Drive, Smith Road, Ferrell Road and surrounding streets in the Alum Creek area in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water for customers on Suncrest Road, Chelsea Road and Suncrest Place in South Charleston.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for Grill Road including all side streets.