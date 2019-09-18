Boil-water advisories: Sept. 19, 2019
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 125 customers in South Charleston on Daniels Avenue, Glendale Avenue, Staunton Avenue, Central Avenue and surrounding streets. The advisory follows a main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 50 customers on Circle Drive, Park Avenue and West Moreland Drive in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers along Upper Pinch Road in Elkview. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Stokes Drive in Hinton. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 250 customers on Greenview Drive, Smith Road, Ferrell Road and surrounding streets in the Alum Creek area in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 300 customers in the Beckley Road area in Princeton. Specific streets include: 2300 block of Kegley School Road, Arrowhead Avenue, Tomahawk Loop, Cornstalk Street, Cabin Branch Road, Hillary Road, the 4400 block of Reese Harmon Ridge Road, Polk Place, Aracoma Street, Blue Dove Street, Clover Bottom Road, Pago Street, Blevins Lane, Little Sparrow Street, Soaring Eagle Lane, Hawks Nest Avenue, the 100-2400 blocks of Matoaka Road, the 3524-11609 blocks of Beckley Road, Hidden Road, Sisk Circle, Asbury Circle, the 500-1100 blocks of Kegley Trestle Road, Crotty Smith Road, Family Road, Norwood Court, Yoke Court, Sesame Street, Ruble Avenue, Miller Street, Justice Hollow Road, the 100-1622 blocks of Gardner Road, Baker Lane, the 100-1400 blocks of Moore Hollow Road, Maxey Road, Peaceful Valley Road, Bluestone View Avenue, Nubbins Ridge Road, Gaslight Rod, Maxwell Lane, Horner Lane, Mill Dam Road, Brook Branch Road and Walker Hollow Road. The advisory follows an emergency water valve replacement.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Oakwood Drive, Forest Ridge Road and Walnut Road in Sissonville.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Jefferson Drive to and including Grandview Park on the Airport System.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Oakwood Road, including Oakwood Village Apartments in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for about 120 customers along Cabin Creek Road, Sharon Hollow Road and Rhonda Drive in Cabin Creek.