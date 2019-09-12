You are the owner of this article.
Boil-water advisories: Sept. 12, 2019

Milton Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on 1305 Smith St., Apt. 1, 2; 1315 Smith St., Milton Manor, and the 900 block of Harrison Street. The advisory follows the rerouting of a water line.

The Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the Saulsville Booster to Twin Falls, Cabin Creek and New Richmond. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Dixie Street in Charleston.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Black Oak Drive in Cross Lanes.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Belmont Street in Charleston.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Walnut Valley Drive, Beechcrest Drive, Bethany Drive and Brookside Drive in Cross Lanes.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Abney Circle and Barnes Place in Charleston.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Jefferson Street in South Charleston.

Funerals for Thursday, September 12, 2019

Bailey, Mary - 1 p.m., Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Bradford, Matthew - 2 p.m., Callender Funeral Home, Charleston.
Casto, Betty - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Casto, Evadean - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Hackworth, Gary - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Milk, Brenda - 1 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville
Neal, Jennifer - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Raines, Esther - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.
Rowe, Louise - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Scarberry, Connie -  1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Weddington, Thelma - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London. 
Wheeler, Patsy - 1:30 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.