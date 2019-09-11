Boil-water advisories: Sept. 11, 2019

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Belmont Street, in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 170 customers along a portion of Walnut Valley Drive, in Cross Lanes. Streets affected include: Walnut Valley Drive, Beechcrest Drive, Bethany Drive and Brookside Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Black Oak Drive, in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 220 customers in the Ashford and Emmons areas in Boone County. Specific streets include: Ashford-Nellis Road from Dog Hollow Road to Ashford Hill Road, Bradshaw Branch Road, Lower White Oak Road, Emmons Road, Darmont-Ashford Road and all side roads. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Jefferson Street, in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers in the Pennsylvania Avenue area in Elkview. Specific streets include Pennsylvania Avenue from Jarvis Street to Mac Avenue, Naylor Drive, Jarvis Street, Vala Street, Mac Avenue and Moles Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has a boil-water advisory for customers on Callie Road and McKnoll Road in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Fairhaven Drive, Hatfield Drive and Station Drive, in Campbell’s Creek. The advisory follows a water main break.
The McDowell County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for its entire water system, following a loss of water service because of a power outage.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in South Charleston on Greenview Road, Sand Plant Road, Alum Creek Road, Champion Drive, Childress Road, Hill Aurosia Drive, Bens Branch, Summerfield Drive, Bays Lane, Traveler Drive, Honor Drove, Georgian Way, Parsley Lane, Ballard Road, Lionel Drive, Canteen Road, Newbridge Road, Crooked Creek Road, Sycamore Drive, Renault Drive, Rocky Moore Road, Quebec Drive, Hillbilly Lane and surrounding areas.