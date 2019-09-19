Boil-water advisories: Sept. 20, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Suncrest Road, Chelsea Road and Suncrest Place in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boiled-water advisory for approximately 85 customers in the West Charleston area including Vogel Drive, Westwood Drive, West Ave and Park Avenue.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boiled-water advisory for customers in the Kessenger Road area of Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers in the Sutherland Drive area of South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Pineville Municipal Water Works has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Pineville, city limits; W.Va. 10 North and Bearhole Road. The advisory follows the loss of water service.
The Pineville Municipal Water Works has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Williamson Branch to the end of the system at Wyoming. The advisory follows the loss of water service.
The Fort Gay Water system has issued a boil-water advisory issued for customers from the Dollar Store to the junction of U.S. 52, including Wheeler Hollow and Chalk Hill.
Pineville Municipal Water Works has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Rolling Hills, following the loss of water pressure.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 125 customers in South Charleston on Daniels Avenue, Glendale Avenue, Staunton Avenue and possibly surrounding streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 50 customers on Circle Drive, Park Avenue and West Moreland Drive in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted boil-water advisory for approximately 120 customers along Cabin Creek Road, Sharon Hollow Road and Rhonda Drive in Cabin Creek.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water for customers on Graceland Circle along Oakwood Road in Charleston.
The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Page-Kincaid Public Service District has been lifted.
The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the McDowell Public Service District water system has been lifted.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Stokes Drive in Hinton.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for about 300 customers in the Beckley Road area in Princeton. Specific streets include: 2300 block of Kegley School Road, Arrowhead Avenue, Tomahawk Loop, Cornstalk Street, Cabin Branch Road, Hillary Road, the 4400 block of Reese Harmon Ridge Road, Polk Place, Aracoma Street, Blue Dove Street, Clover Bottom Road, Pago Street, Blevins Lane, Little Sparrow Street, Soaring Eagle Lane, Hawks Nest Avenue, the 100-2400 blocks of Matoaka Road, the 3524-11609 blocks of Beckley Road, Hidden Road, Sisk Circle, Asbury Circle, the 500-1100 blocks of Kegley Trestle Road, Crotty Smith Road, Family Road, Norwood Court, Yoke Court, Sesame Street, Ruble Avenue, Miller Street, Justice Hollow Road, the 100-1622 blocks of Gardner Road, Baker Lane, the 100-1400 blocks of Moore Hollow Road, Maxey Road, Peaceful Valley Road, Bluestone View Avenue, Nubbins Ridge Road, Gaslight Rod, Maxwell Lane, Horner Lane, Mill Dam Road, Brook Branch Road and Walker Hollow Road.