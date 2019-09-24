Boil-water advisories: Sept. 24, 2019

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers on McKinley Avenue, Denning Drive, Hayes Avenue and Fairview Lane in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Forest Edge Drive area of South Charleston. The advisory follows water main break.
A boil-water advisory has been issued for all customers of the Wilderness Public Service District. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Walton Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the Long Ridge and Ambler Ridge intersection to the Long Ridge tank. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers in the Dalewood Drive and Bear Trap Lane area of Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Vine Street, Ford Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in the Kessenger Road area of Charleston. The areas affected were Kessenger Road, Musket Lane, Cecil Drive and Aviation Drive.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Sutherland Drive in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 85 customers in the West Charleston area on Vogel Drive, Westwood Drive, West Avenue, and Park Avenue in Charleston.
The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Pineville Municipal Water Works has been lifted.
The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Fort Gay Water system has been lifted.
The McDowell County Public Service District-Eckman has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in Landgraff and Eckman.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the Scarbro area, which included: Cafego Road, Pine Terrace, Wingrove Hill, Old Farm Road, Ward Road, Oliver Road, Stover Hollow Road, Scarbro Hill Road, Blossom Road, Scarbro Loop Road, Park Street, First Street, Fourth Avenue, Sizemore Lane, Sweetwood Lane, Willow Lane, Dequasie Lane and Red Bird Lane.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Greenbrier Street in Charleston.