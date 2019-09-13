Boil-water advisories: Sept. 13, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 20 customers on Preston Street in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 40 customers on Burlew Drive, Jean Street and Market Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Boone-Raleigh Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Whitesville and Sylvester areas following a report of having no operator.
The Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Doc Miller Loop, Red Willow, Cass Lane, Homemont Drive, Daisy Trail, and the Johnson Side of the Cool Ridge area. The advisory follows a water main break.
The McDowell County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Cucumber, Newhall, Squire and Jacobs Fork areas following a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for about 220 customers in the Ashford and Emmons areas in Boone County. Specific streets included: Ashford-Nellis Road from Dog Hollow Road to Ashford Hill Road, Bradshaw Branch Road, Lower White Oak Road, Emmons Road, Darmont-Ashford Road and all side roads.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for about 60 customers in the Pennsylvania Avenue area in Elkview. Specific streets include Pennsylvania Avenue from Jarvis Street to Mac Avenue, Naylor Drive, Jarvis Street, Vala Street, Mac Avenue and Moles Drive.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Fairhaven Drive, Hatfield Drive and Station Drive in Campbells Creek.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Callie Road and McKnoll Road in South Hills.
The Milton Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers at 1305 Smith St., Apt. 1 and 2, 1315 Smith Street, Milton Manor and the 900 block of Harrison Street.
The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District water system.