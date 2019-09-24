Boil-water advisories: Sept. 25, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Livingston Avenue in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Bendview area of Charleston. The area affected is Hilltop Court. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory following the scheduled temporary water outage on Wednesday for customers Briarwood Drive and adjacent streets in Shady Spring. The advisory was issued following the water system improvements.
A boil-water advisory has been issued for customers of the Milton Water Company following a water main break.
The Green Valley-Glenwood public Service district has issued a boil-water advisory for customers Hill Crest Estates in Bluefield, following a water main break.
The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the Logan/Wyoming counties line to the end of the line at Huff Creek. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Madison Creek to Earling, following a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for North Sandbranch Road beginning at 1214 North Sandbranch Road to the end of the main line at Appalachian Aggregates. This advisory included Maynor Lane, Larry Street and Damon Lane.
The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Wilderness Public Service District has been lifted.