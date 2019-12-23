Boil-water advisories:

Asbury, Lorraine - 2 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.
Bailey, Sue - 10 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Barker, Janie -1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Bryant, Bette - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.
Butta, Velda - Noon, Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.
Canaday, Mary - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.
Downey, Barbara - 1 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Drennen, Jennifer - 2 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Oak Hill.
Fields, James - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Fisher, David - Noon, Cooke Funeral Chapel, Nitro.
Griffith, Gary - 1 p.m., Tomblyn Funeral Home, Elkins.
Hughes, Patricia - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Keith, Norma - 6 p.m., Simms Memorial United Methodist Church, Swiss.
Kelley, John - 2 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Larck, Frances - 4 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Little, Eva - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.
McCutcheon, Mary - Noon, Catholic Church of the Ascension, Hurricane.
McHenry, Mildred - Noon, Cunningham, Parker, Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.
McLaughlin Sr., James - 10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church of Charleston.
Meadows, Gladys - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Means, Dallas - 2 p.m., B. J. Means Memorial Cemetery, Spring Hill.
Patton, Jack - Noon, Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Peck, James - 1:30 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Pittman, Danny - 12:30 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
Plasha, Virginia - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Wagner, Catherine - 7:30 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville.
Young, Dakota - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.