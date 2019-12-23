Boil-water advisories:

Water advisories

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 300 customers on Hampton Road, Stonehenge Road, Sweetbrier Road, South Ruffner Road and surrounding areas in South Hills in Charleston.

Funerals for Monday, December 23, 2019

Asbury, Lorraine - 2 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Bailey, Sue - 10 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Barker, Janie -1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Bryant, Bette - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Butta, Velda - Noon, Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Canaday, Mary - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Downey, Barbara - 1 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Drennen, Jennifer - 2 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Oak Hill.

Fields, James - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Fisher, David - Noon, Cooke Funeral Chapel, Nitro.

Griffith, Gary - 1 p.m., Tomblyn Funeral Home, Elkins.

Hughes, Patricia - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Keith, Norma - 6 p.m., Simms Memorial United Methodist Church, Swiss.

Kelley, John - 2 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Larck, Frances - 4 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Little, Eva - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

McCutcheon, Mary - Noon, Catholic Church of the Ascension, Hurricane.

McHenry, Mildred - Noon, Cunningham, Parker, Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

McLaughlin Sr., James - 10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church of Charleston.

Meadows, Gladys - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Means, Dallas - 2 p.m., B. J. Means Memorial Cemetery, Spring Hill.

Patton, Jack - Noon, Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Peck, James - 1:30 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Pittman, Danny - 12:30 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Plasha, Virginia - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Wagner, Catherine - 7:30 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville.

Young, Dakota - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.