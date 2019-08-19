Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Boil-water advisories:

The Kanawha Falls Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Taylor Hill and on U.S. 60 from the Exxon station to the New River Campground.

The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the Omar football field to the upper Switzer bridge.

Customers in those areas are advisory to boil their water for one full minute before use.

The City of Spencer Waterworks has lifted a boil-water advisory for its customers.

The Logan County Public Service District has lifted a boil-water advisory for Monitor Hill.

Funerals Today

Acree, Elizabeth - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. 
Bryant, Elmer - 3 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Alderson.
Clayton, Floyd - 11 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Grose, Margot - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Groves, Nettie - 1 p.m., Greene - Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.
Holcomb, Mary - 11 a.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.
Manion, Mary - 2 p.m., Ansted Baptist Church.
Quigley Jr., Albert - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Stanley, Albert - Noon, Fayetteville First Church of God.  
Thomas, Phyllis - 10 a.m., Britton Cemetery, Charleston. 