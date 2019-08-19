Boil-water advisories:

The Kanawha Falls Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Taylor Hill and on U.S. 60 from the Exxon station to the New River Campground.
The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the Omar football field to the upper Switzer bridge.
Customers in those areas are advisory to boil their water for one full minute before use.
---
The City of Spencer Waterworks has lifted a boil-water advisory for its customers.
The Logan County Public Service District has lifted a boil-water advisory for Monitor Hill.