water advisories
West Virginia American Water has lifted the following boil-water advisories:
For 740 customers on Elk River Road, Big Chimney Drive, Coonskin Drive and Pennsylvania Avenue in Charleston.
For 420 customers on Rutledge Road, Hunter Road, Clover Drive, Tower Drive, Cline Hollow Road and Big Bottom Road in Charleston.
For about 85 customers on Austin Drive, Shepherd Drive, Trent Street, Snake Den Lane, Hickory Road, Ardith Street, Washout Lane, Hickory Road, Country Cove Lane and a portion of MacCorkle Avenue S.W. in St. Albans.