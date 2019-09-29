water advisories
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for Garden Terrace, Williams Street, Keyton, including all side streets.
Customers in those areas are advised to boil their water for one full minute before use.
West Virginia American Water has lifted boil-water advisories for about 20 customers on Victory Avenue in Charleston; for about 25 customers on Turley Road, Leonard Drive, Tudor Road and Bridge Road in Charleston; for about 110 customers on Somerset Drive, Summit Drive, Grace Avenue and Clinton Avenue in Charleston; and for about 55 customers on Valley Grove Road, Basalt Drive, and Ferrell Hollow Road in Charleston.