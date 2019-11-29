Boil-water advisories:

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 75 customers on Roosevelt Boulevard, Jamie Lane, Summit Point Drive, Lock Road and Jessica Way in Eleanor. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 65 customers on the following streets: Galloway Road, Brunelle Heights, Linville Road, Linville Drive, and the 8300 block of Court Avenue in Hamlin.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the Farrar Street area, including 27th Street in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on the following streets: Dairy Road, Elizabeth Street, Scarlet Drive in Poca.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Koala Lane, Sawgrass Lane and Kings Crest Drive in Elkview.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in Rand on Georges Creek Drive, Hawes Drive and Thunderbird Drive.