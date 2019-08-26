Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 90 customers on Hinton Terrace, Sunset Drive, and South Drive in Charleston.
Customers in those areas should boil their water for one full minute before use.
West Virginia American Water has lifted two boil-water advisories in Oak Hill. One was for about 40 customers along Halstead Street and at New River Elementary School. The other was for about 50 customers along Lochgelly Road, including Paul Randall Road, Union Loop, Upper Summerlee Loop, Grant Street, June Street, Lawhorn Road and Byrnside Street.
