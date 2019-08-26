Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 90 customers on Hinton Terrace, Sunset Drive, and South Drive in Charleston.

Customers in those areas should boil their water for one full minute before use.

West Virginia American Water has lifted two boil-water advisories in Oak Hill. One was for about 40 customers along Halstead Street and at New River Elementary School. The other was for about 50 customers along Lochgelly Road, including Paul Randall Road, Union Loop, Upper Summerlee Loop, Grant Street, June Street, Lawhorn Road and Byrnside Street.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Monday, August 26, 2019

Bean, Lehr - 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.

Clemmer, Hazel - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Irwin, Jane - 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

Parsons, Gerald - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Price, Carol - 2 p.m., St. Mark the Evangelist Church, Bartow.

Schoolcraft, Betty - 11 a.m., Schoolcraft Cemetery, Tague.

Stroud, Pattie - 2 p.m., Rainelle United Methodist Church.

Vickers, James - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.