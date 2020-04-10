Boil-water advisory: April 10, 2020

Boil-water advisories

water advisories

  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers on Central Avenue, Central Avenue W., 1st Street W., 2nd Street W., and 3rd Street W., in St Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Smith Road, Moonglo Lane, and Saddlecrest Estate in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Airport Water System.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, April 10, 2020

Bell, Opal - 1:30 p.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill.

Clark, Freddie - 3 p.m., Big Run Cemetery, Diana.

Crump, George - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Elkins, Alicia - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Kosela, Anthony - 11 a.m., Caldwell Family Cemetery, Madison.