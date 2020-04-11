Boil-water advisory: April 11, 2020

water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers on 21st Street, Charles Avenue and Payne Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has expanded a boil-water advisory for customers in the Smith Road Area of South Hills. The area now includes approximately 400 customers on Smith Road, Moonglo Lane, Saddlecrest Estates, South Pointe Drive, Flint Lock Road, Hunters Ridge Road, Saddlehorn Road, Antler Drive, Woodfield Lane, Shamblin Place, Cornwall Lane, Coventry Lane, Tinsley Lane, Abby Drive, Kirklee Road, Notingham Road, Robin Hood Road, Bridlewood Road, and Yorkshire Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
- A boil-water advisory has been issued for the Seneca Coal Resources Pinnacle Creek water system in McDowell County because of a lack of chlorine.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on the following streets: Casdorph Lane and Odessa Road in Sissonville. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- The Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for the Bulltail System.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers on Central Avenue, Central Avenue W., 1st Street W., 2nd Street W. and 3rd Street W. in St. Albans.