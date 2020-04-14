Boil-water advisory: April 15, 2020

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Lincoln Avenue, Vernon Street and Chestnut Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Mineral City to Huff Creek following a water main break.
The Clay County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for the Ivydale system, following a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Cambridge Drive and a portion of Winchester Drive in Culloden. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 65 customers on Washington Avenue, 95th Street, 96th Street, 97th Street, and Cove Alley in Marmet. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Casdorph Lane and Odessa Road in Sissonville.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Cinco Street in Piney View.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 115 customers on the following streets: Venerable Avenue, MacCorkle Avenue, Washington Avenue S.E., 51st Street S.E., 52nd Street S.E., 53rd Street S.E., and 54th Street S.E. in Kanawha City.