Boil-water advisory: April 16, 2020

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on East Avenue, Florida Street, Rock Lake Drive and the alley of Indiana Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Pennsylvania Avenue and Kinder Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 180 customers in the Cochran Circle area of Nitro. The advisory includes: Cochran Circle, Bailes Drive, Hulbert Heights, Eastwood Acres Drive, Lauren Drive, Cold Lane, Oak Tree Lane, Foxtrot Lane, Circle Drive, Bobtail Lane, Birch Lane, Sneed Lane, Zain Avenue, Wheeler Lane, Shaheen Lane, Williams Drive, 40th Street, Shadow Heights, North Avenue, Crest Drive, South Avenue, and any surrounding streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 90 customers on DuPont Road, Country Road, Seldona Road, Sedwick Lane, Cadle Way and Barr Lane in Poca. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.