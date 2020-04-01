Boil-water advisory: April 2, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on West Washington Street, Moran Avenue and 7th Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on Carver Street, Marshall Street and Howard Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Seldom Seen Road in Cabin Creek.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 20 customers on E Street, 9th Avenue, 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers in the Woodgate Subdivision off of Gatewood Road. Streets affected were Circle Drive, Ridge Road, Nancy Jane Drive, Abigail Lane and Mountaineer Way in Fayetteville.