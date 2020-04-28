Boil-water advisory: April 29, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on the following streets: South Errington Road, C&B Salvage Road, Philips Road, Harvey Bottom Road, Harvey Road, Tessa Lane and portions of Thurmond Road and Prudence Road in Oak Hill. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Georgetown Place in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Curtis Lane, Wallace Lane and Jordan Street in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 30 customers on Weberwood Drive and Stratford Drive in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 120 customers on Lude Road, Amanita Drive, Southern Pines Trail, Pine Terrace, Southern Woods Drive, Trap Post Road, Hacker Lane, Mark Drive and Ruthlawn Drive in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for the entire 500 block of Ogden Street and all of Louise Lane in Prosperity.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory issued for customers on Fairview Avenue and Dexter Avenue.