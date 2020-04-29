Boil-water advisory: April 30, 2020

Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Kent Street in Beckley. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Cottonwood Lane in Beckley. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Georgetown Place in South Hills.